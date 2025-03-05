The Hundred 2025 draft: Rocky Flintoff, James Anderson, David Warner, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Devine among available players
Rocky Flintoff is the 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff; England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson also available in the draft - held on Wednesday March 12 - as are overseas stars David Warner, Alyssa Healy, Andre Russell and Sophie Devine
Wednesday 5 March 2025 13:40, UK
Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, is one of the names available in The Hundred 2025 player draft on March 12.
Rocky is tipped for great things in the future, with the young Lancashire batter scoring a century for England Lions against a Cricket Australia XI in January.
Last year, Rocky became the youngest player to score a century for England U19s in the second Test against Sri Lanka.
England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson is another standout name available in the 2025 draft, along with overseas stars Andre Russell, Deandra Dottin and Sophie Devine, as well as Australian trio David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Alyssa Healy.
Anderson, who will turn 43 shortly before The Hundred starts on August 5, has never before featured in the competition but is continuing his playing career after his international retirement last July, having already signed a one-year deal with Lancashire to play County Championship and T20 cricket.
Fellow England internationals Jamie Overton, Sophia Dunkley, Issy Wong, Rehan Ahmed and Reece Topley are also available to be drafted.
The 16 men's and women's teams have already retained a number of players from last year's squads and added others as direct signings.
Hundred squads for 2025 so far
*Overseas players in bold
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry (Australia), Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt (Australia), Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister
Birmingham Phoenix Men
Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (New Zealand), Dan Mousley, Tim Southee (New Zealand), Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald
London Spirit Women
Grace Harris (Australia), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma (India), Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro
London Spirit Men
Jamie Smith, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings
Manchester Originals Women
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney (Australia), Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory
Manchester Originals Men
Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa), Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall
Northern Superchargers Women
Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Georgia Wareham (Australia), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin
Northern Superchargers Men
Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller (South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes
Oval Invincibles Women
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Tash Farrant, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater
Oval Invincibles Men
Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Tawanda Muyeye
Southern Brave Women
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby
Southern Brave Men
James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Danny Briggs, James Coles
Trent Rockets Women
Ash Gardner (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy
Trent Rockets Men
Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison
Welsh Fire Women
Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen (Australia), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston
Welsh Fire Men
Steve Smith (Australia), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi
