The Hundred: Tymal Mills leads Southern Brave to last-gasp win against Manchester Originals

Tymal Mills starred with bat and ball after his late partnership with Craig Overton saw the Southern Brave snatch a dramatic one-wicket victory against the Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Originals batted first after being inserted and Jos Buttler (22) and Phil Salt (60) dominated with a 48-run partnership, but their productive spell was ended by Mills (3-22), who dismissed Buttler and claimed his second scalp when Heinrich Klaasen (15) edged to Laurie Evans.

The Brave bowler then ended Salt's entertaining knock of 60 from 41 deliveries, and Mark Chapman (22) and Lewis Gregory (6) finished unbeaten as the hosts made 131-4.

Score summary - Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Manchester Originals 131-4 in 100 balls: Phil Salt (60 off 41 balls); Tymal Mills (3-22) Southern Brave 133-9 in 99 balls: Jason Roy (30 off 22 balls); Scott Currie (4-28)

James Anderson (0-36) opened the bowling for the Originals on his Hundred bow, but Sonny Baker (2-26) found a quick breakthrough to snare Brave captain James Vince (6).

Leus du Plooy put on 25 before Scott Currie (4-28) struck, with the Originals' all-rounder soon taking his second wicket of Evans (13) either side of two Noor Ahmad (2-21) dismissals.

The Brave's chase took a twist when Jason Roy (30) sliced onto the stumps from a teasing Baker delivery to end his stubborn knock, and Currie continued to shine in the final stages as he finished when Chris Jordan (8) and Michael Bracewell (2) both edged behind to Buttler.

However, a last-gasp effort from Mills and Overton saw the pair smash 25 from 11 deliveries before Mills slogged out to Currie off Gregory, but new batter Reece Topley (4 not out) coolly smashed a boundary to seal a tight win with one ball remaining.

What's next?

Manchester Originals face Oval Invincibles on Saturday, August 9, at The Kia Oval (2.30m) while Southern Brave will play Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, August 10, at Utilita Bowl (2.30pm).

Thursday's Hundred double header is between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire at Headingley (women's match at 3pm, men's at 6.30pm)

