The Hundred: Welsh Fire claim first win of 2025 as Manchester Originals suffer late batting collapse

An almighty batting collapse of six for nine saw Manchester Originals hand Welsh Fire their first win of The Hundred, with Jos Buttler's half-century for Originals proving in vain.

Chasing 138 to win, Buttler smashed six fours and two sixes in his 57 from 34 balls before his wicket was the catalyst to Originals' late capitulation to 112 all out.

With 35 needed off the final 20 deliveries, Buttler holed out to deep midwicket off Australian off-spinner Chris Green (3-19), who then added Lewis Gregory (21) four balls later.

Liam Payne (3-14) took three in his next set of 10, while Australian pacer Riley Meridith (4-9), who earlier tore through the Manchester top-order before Buttler rescued the innings, fittingly claimed the final wicket.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Tongue had Steve Smith caught behind as Manchester Originals reduced Welsh Fire to 32-2

Clark smashes six in Supercharges last-ball win!

A last-ball six from Graham Clark fired Northern Superchargers to a three-wicket victory over the previously unbeaten Southern Brave in a thrilling finish to their clash.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With five needed to win off the last ball, Graham Clark hit a six as Northern Superchargers beat Southern Brave by three wickets in an epic encounter

Put into bat, Brave were quickly in trouble at 26-3 when New Zealand's Jacob Duffy (3-26) sent Leus du Plooy (0), James Vince (6) and Jason Roy (11) all packing early.

James Coles (49no off 36) and the evergreen Laurie Evans (53 off 34) rebuilt steadily and then violently, putting on 87 in 57 balls to secure a defendable 139-5, despite a couple of late strikes for Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner (2-24).

Craig Overton (3-29) replicated the earlier work of Duffy for Brave, taking three wickets to have Superchargers in trouble at 80-5 after 59 balls, Tymal Mills (2-38) adding the important scalps of England internationals Zak Crawley (29 off 18) and Harry Brook (24 off 16).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southern Brave's Tymal Mills took the vital wicket of Harry Brook, leaving Northern Superchargers 75-4 in their chase of 140 to win

Clark (38no off 24) and Santner (24 off 16) took Superchargers to the cusp of victory, only for Jofra Archer (2-15) to bowl a brilliant penultimate set of five balls, going for just one run and taking two wickets.

It meant Superchargers needed 10 off the final five, bowled by Mills. Dots off balls three and four left five needed off the last, at which point Clark smashed a slower ball over the ropes at deep midwicket for the win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Northern Superchargers captain Harry Brook was delighted after his side edged past Southern Brave in the Hundred

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

The Hundred continues with London Spirit versus Trent Rockets on Thursday - both games live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the women's match getting under way at 3pm and the men's contest from 6.30pm.

Superchargers are back in action on Friday against Birmingham Phoenix, with Brave playing Rockets and Fire up against Oval Invincibles on Saturday.

Originals have a wait until Sunday until their next match, where they face Superchargers to kick-start another four-match day.

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.