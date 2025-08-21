The Hundred: Sam Curran and Jordan Cox drive Oval Invincibles to crucial win over Trent Rockets

A remarkable 10-ball hitting barrage from Sam Curran and Jordan Cox turned the game on its head and drove Oval Invincibles towards a crucial win against table-topping rivals Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Chasing 171 to win, the Invincibles were beginning to feel the pressure at 70-2 with 102 needed for victory from just 40 balls. Ten legal balls, one strategic timeout and six sixes later they had sailed to 121-1, with just 51 more required from the last 30.

It was a scarcely believable spell of sustained hitting, from Curran in the main, that thrilled the Kia Oval crowd and more or less broke the back of a chase that leaves the home side sitting at the top of the table with two games to go.

Cox would end unbeaten on 58, to maintain his fantastic form, and for Curran it was 54 and the acclaim of his home crowd.

Prior to Curran and Cox's efforts, it was another England player who looked set to define the day, with Joe Root showing all his usual brilliance to compile a 41-ball 76 in Rockets' imposing total, a score that was his tournament best.

It was a vital win for Invincibles in their pursuit of that crucial first place in the table. Finishing there would secure passage straight through to the final as they look to claim their third title on the bounce.

Image: Jordan Cox of Oval Invincibles celebrates victory (Photo: ECB)

Curran said: "When the strategic timeout happened, I was on seven off 12 or something like that, so the panic was in. I think the break came at the right time just to have a little sip of water and kind of restart again.

"But it was a huge game and a huge win. We looked at the table before this game, and with two sides on 16 points we're really pleased to get the points.

"It's such a lovely place to bat and the crowd felt electric. It was almost like a game in India where every ball is cheered.

"I think the schedule's been pretty intense and I think that does help when you're winning. You keep that momentum and you keep coming to the game, turning up to the stadium, full crowd, really high in confidence - but it can go the other way as well.

"We know we want to come top, but we've got two more games left."

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

