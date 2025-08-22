The Hundred: Welsh Fire beat Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston to secure first win of the season

Welsh Fire's rock-bottom women's side finally recorded their first win of this year's Hundred, seeing off fellow strugglers Birmingham Phoenix by 36 runs at Edgbaston.

After five straight defeats, Gareth Breese's side were able to indulge in some overdue celebrations as they easily defended a total of 150 for three, ending their hosts' slim hopes of progressing to the Eliminator.

England's Sophia Dunkley paved the way, hitting 53 from 43 balls at the head of the innings, with back-up from Hayley Matthews (34 not out) and Jess Jonassen (44).

South African quick Shabnim Ismail cut the chase down at source as she dismissed Emma Lamb and Marie Kelly for ducks with the new ball and she later returned to remove top-scorer Ellyse Perry for 55.

Image: Sophia Dunkley hit 53 from 43 balls.

Her outstanding figures of three for 16 proved a winning head and there were also three-wicket hauls for Matthews and Jonassen as the Fire's overseas contingent dominated proceedings.

The hosts finished nine down on 114 as they failed to mount a serious challenge.

On her all-round performance Jonassen said: "It's not too bad, to be fair. I got a little bit of luck with the bat, muscled a few, but we're really pleased we got some points on the board.

"We've been searching for a win all season. It's nice that things clicked today. We were probably just letting ourselves down a little with the bat, more so than anything, and it's really nice we got a win today but with things still to improve on for the remaining matches. We're really looking forward to getting back to Cardiff for our next game."

Image: Hayley Matthews scored 34 not out for Welsh Fire.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

London Spirit play on Saturday against Southern Brave at Lord's while Northern Superchargers play on the same day against Oval Invincibles at Headingley.

Manchester Originals are back in action on Sunday against Birmingham Phoenix when Welsh Fire also take on Trent Rockets.

On Monday Oval Invincibles will meet London Spirit at the Kia Oval.

