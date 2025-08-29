The Hundred: Who will come through men's and women's eliminators - and will Rehan Ahmed continue to impress?

Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Men will appear in The Hundred finals at Lord's on Sunday - but who will their opponents be?

That will be decided by the eliminators at Lord's on Saturday as the teams that finished second and third in the standings battle it out to earn a shot at the table toppers.

Northern Superchargers play defending champions London Spirit in the women's eliminator (2.15pm) before Trent Rockets take on Superchargers in the men's (6pm), with both games live on Sky Sports.

Image: Trent Rockets all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has fired with bat and ball in The Hundred

Should rain prevent matches being completed, then the sides who ended up second in the table will advance to the final, in this case Superchargers Women and Rockets Men.

Anyway, as we hope for good weather, here is how the teams in the eliminators fared in the group stage and which players caught the eye.

Women's Eliminator: Superchargers vs Spirit

How did teams do in the group stage?

Northern Superchargers (second place - six wins, two defeats)

Beat Welsh Fire by 47 runs

Beat Trent Rockets by eight wickets

Lost to Southern Brave by eight wickets

Beat Birmingham Phoenix by eight wickets

Lost to Manchester Originals by five runs

Beat London Spirit by eight wickets

Beat Oval Invincibles by seven wickets

Beat Manchester Originals by eight wickets

London Spirit (third place - five wins, three defeats)

Beat Oval Invincibles by 17 runs

Beat Welsh Fire by two runs

Beat Manchester Originals by three wickets

Lost to Trent Rockets by 33 runs

Beat Birmingham Phoenix by 88 runs

Lost to Northern Superchargers by eight wickets

Lost to Southern Brave by eight wickets

Beat Oval Invincibles by eight wickets

Who have been the standout players?

Image: Australia's Phoebe Litchfield (L) and Annabel Sutherland (R) have impressed for Northern Superchargers

Superchargers' Australian imports have flourished in 2025 with Annabel Sutherland amassing 173 runs and 11 wickets and Phoebe Litchfield peeling off 231 runs - a number only bettered by two women's players this year. Litchfield clubbed 55 not out against Spirit during the league meeting.

Another Aussie in Nicola Carey has bagged five wickets in four games, plus scored a match-clinching 25 not out off 15 balls against Oval Invincibles, since being drafted in as an injury replacement for compatriot Georgia Wareham

Seam bowler Kate Cross was jettisoned by England ahead of the World Cup this autumn yet has been excellent for Superchargers with 11 scalps at an average below 15.

Image: Northern Superchargers' Kate Cross has taken 11 wickets in The Hundred so far this season

Davina Perrin, surely an England player of the future, sparkled with a 40-ball 72 against Trent Rockets before a run of quiet games, while left-arm pacer Grace Ballinger has snaffled eight wickets and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith is adept at bowling in every phase of the innings.

As for Spirit, big-hitting Australian Grace Harris and Kira Chathli - an injury replacement for Heather Knight after going undrafted - top the run-scoring charts with 214 apiece.

Harris - who has plundered 11 sixes and holds the best strike-rate in the competition of 176.85 - has tailed off after a lightning start to the tournament but Chathli smoked 53 from 29 balls against Invincibles last time out.

With the ball, wickets have been shared around - seamer Eva Gray maxing out with nine, fellow quick Issy Wong claiming eight and off-spinner and captain Charlie Dean snaring six.

Men's Eliminator: Rockets vs Superchargers

How did teams do in the group stage?

Trent Rockets (second place - six wins, two defeats)

Beat Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets

Beat Northern Superchargers by five wickets

Lost to London Spirit by 21 runs

Beat Southern Brave by four wickets

Beat Manchester Originals by seven wickets

Lost to Oval Invincibles by six wickets

Beat Welsh Fire by three wickets

Beat Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets

Northern Superchargers (third place - five wins, three defeats)

Beat Welsh Fire by eight wickets

Lost to Trent Rockets by five wickets

Beat Southern Brave by three wickets

Beat Birmingham Phoenix by 36 runs

Lost to Manchester Originals by 57 runs

Beat London Spirit by eight wickets

Beat Oval Invincibles by 16 runs

Lost to Manchester Originals by seven wickets

Who have been the standout players?

All-rounder and Ashes hopeful Rehan Ahmed has certainly caught the eye for Rockets, picking up 10 wickets with his leg-spin and doing so at an excellent economy rate of 6.76 - a number only bettered by Jofra Archer among bowlers to have delivered 100 balls or more.

Ahmed, 21, has also plundered 189 runs with the bat in swashbuckling style.

Openers Joe Root and Tom Banton have notched 228 runs apiece with the former completing back-to-back half-centuries against Invincibles and Fire and then 25 against Phoenix after a slow start.

Skipper David Willey - formerly of Superchargers - and Lockie Ferguson have, like Ahmed, notched three-wicket hauls.

Superchargers have a power-packed batting unit, one that may enjoy conditions at The Oval more than when they faced Rockets at Trent Bridge and were limited to 124-9 on a tricky surface.

England's Harry Brook and Zak Crawley have racked up over 200 runs, with former international colleague Dawid Malan scoring 182, while seamer Matthew Potts (9) leads the wicket-taking charts.

Leg-spin maestro Adil Rashid has contributed seven and it will be fascinating to see him and Rehan in action in the same game.

