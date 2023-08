Check out the full Hundred fixtures for 2023 in the page below.

Oval Invincibles women and Trent Rockets men will look to defend their titles after triumphing in 2022.

August 1: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm

Sky Sports will show all 68 games in The Hundred live this summer. Stream The Hundred and more with NOW