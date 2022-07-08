The Hundred: Check out how the men's and women's squads shape up for 2022

Check out how the squads are looking for the 2022 edition of The Hundred...

Birmingham Phoenix

Men's squad: Moeen Ali (captain), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Matthew Wade (Australia), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Kane Richardson (Australia), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Matthew Fisher, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Henry Brookes, Dan Mousley

Women's squad: Amy Jones (captain), Georgia Elwiss, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Sophie Molineux (Australia), Deepti Sharma (India), Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Abtaha Maqsood, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin

Head coaches: Daniel Vettori (men's), Ben Sawyer (women's)

London Spirit

Men's squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Riley Meredith (Australia), Ben McDermott (Australia), Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Toby Roland-Jones, Brad Wheal, Jamie Smith

Women's squad: Heather Knight (captain), Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Beth Mooney (Australia), Megan Schutt (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Jess Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Grace Ballinger, Nancy Harman

Head coaches: Trevor Bayliss (men's), Trevor Griffin (women's)

Manchester Originals

Men's squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Andre Russell (West Indies), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Sean Abbott (Australia), Ashton Turner (Australia), Laurie Evans, Daniel Worrall, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison, Richard Gleeson

Women's squad: Kate Cross (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Ellie Threlkeld, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Ami Campbell, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Laura Jackson, Grace Potts, Mahika Gaur

Head coaches: Simon Katich (men's), Paul Shaw (women's)

Northern Superchargers

Men's squad: David Willey (captain), Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan), David Wiese (Namibia), Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Lyth, Michael Pepper, Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine

Women's squad: Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Lucy Higham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater

Head coaches: James Foster (men's), Danielle Hazell (women's)

Oval Invincibles

Men's squad: Sam Billings (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Rory Burns, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Hilton Cartwright (Australia), Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan), Danny Briggs, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter, Jack Haynes

Women's squad: Dané van Niekerk (South Africa, captain), Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gregory, Grace Gibbs, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathili, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White

Head coaches: Tom Moody (men's), Jonathan Batty (women's)

Southern Brave

Men's squad: James Vince (captain), Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Craig Overton, Quinton de Kock (South Africa)*, Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Tim David (Singapore), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Ross Whiteley, Joe Weatherley, Dan Moriarty, Michael Hogan

*James Fuller will step in for Quinton de Kock when the latter is on international duty

Women's squad: Anya Shrubsole (captain), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Smriti Mandhana (India), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Tahlia McGrath (Australia), Molly Strano (Australia), Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Jo Gardner, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan

Head coaches: Mahela Jayawardene (men's), Charlotte Edwards (women's)

Trent Rockets

Men's squad: Lewis Gregory (captain), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Marchant de Lange (South Africa), Daniel Sams (Australia), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ian Cockbain, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Luke Fletcher, Tom Moores, Ben Mike

Women's squad: Nat Sciver (captain), Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Meg Lanning (Australia), Alana King (Australia), Ellyse Villani (Australia), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Bryony Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow

Head coaches: Andy Flower (men's), Salliann Beams (women's)

Welsh Fire

Men's squad: Jonny Bairstow (captain), Ollie Pope, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Adam Zampa (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Naseem Shah (Pakistan), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Clarke, Jake Ball, David Payne, Sam Hain, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Jacob Bethell, Josh Cobb, George Scrimshaw

Women's squad: Tammy Beaumont (captain), Fran Wilson, Katie George, Alex Hartley, Rachael Haynes (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Nicola Carey (Australia), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Claire Nicholas, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey

Head coaches: Gary Kirsten (men's), Mark O'Leary (women's)