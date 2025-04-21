County Championship: Jamie Porter claims six second-innings wickets; Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley impress

Jamie Porter took six wickets in the second innings as Essex earned their first win of the season with a 28-run victory over Worcestershire in Division One of the Rothesay County Championship.

The pace bowler struck early on the morning of day four, bowling Matthew Waite and soon dismissing Tom Taylor before Kasun Rajitha claimed the scalp of Ben Allison for a duck.

Ethan Brookes offered some fightback for Worcestershire, scoring 88 before being caught and bowled by Porter, who finished with match figures of 8-101.

Essex recorded the only top-flight win on Monday as the remainder of the games ended in draws and they sit third in the table.

Surrey are seventh after picking up their third draw of the campaign against Sussex.

Ollie Robinson struck early to dismiss Dan Lawrence for 117 and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made 60 before James Coles claimed 5-108 as Surrey finished their first innings on 490 all out.

Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes then scored an unbeaten 69 and 49, respectively, as Sussex closed on 132-0.

Hampshire's rain-affected meeting with Somerset also ended with players shaking hands as Sean Dickson finished unbeaten on 77 and Tom Abell also scored 27 not out.

Yorkshire skipper Jonny Bairstow finished with an unbeaten 86 as his side's clash with Durham ended in a draw, with rain bringing an early end to the match.

Bairstow's unbeaten knock alongside Matthew Revis' 40 saw Yorkshire close on 277-6, with Durham bowlers Ben Raine, Matthew Potts and Colin Ackermann all taking two wickets each.

Rain also affected Warwickshire's draw with Nottingham, where a stubborn display saw Ed Barnard finish with a top score of 40 not out from 149 balls and Oliver Hannon-Dalby added seven runs from 62 deliveries to close on 181-6.

Crawley hits unbeaten half-century for Kent in Division Two

In Division Two, England opener Zak Crawley made an unbeaten 54 for second-placed Kent in the draw vs Gloucestershire.

Tawanda Muyeye (20) was the next highest scorer as a brilliant display from Tom Price saw the all-rounder take 4-33 to reduce the hosts to 124-6 at close.

Earlier, Miles Hammond made 89 off 136 balls, while Oliver Price and Graeme van Buuren scored half-centuries before Gloucestershire declared on 333-5.

Elsewhere, Middlesex earned a nine-wicket win against Glamorgan, easily chasing down their target of 59 to earn their first victory of the season.

Leicestershire remain top of the table after three games despite drawing with Lancashire.

A rain-affected day four saw Lancashire build on their overnight score 16-3, closing on 90-3 with Josh Bohannon and Marcus Harris scoring 45 and 34, respectively.

Rain prevented any play taking place on day four as Derbyshire and Northamptonshire's clash finished in a draw.

