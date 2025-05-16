Live
Surrey vs Yorkshire: County Championship free live stream, news, score
Friday 16 May 2025 11:31, UK
Reigning champions Surrey look to extend their unbeaten start to the County Championship season when they host Yorkshire at the KIA Oval on Friday - live for free on Sky Sports.
Rory Burns' side are tasked with returning to winning ways after a draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston last time out.
Jonny Bairstow's Yorkshire, meanwhile, are without a win in three, most recently drawing with Essex at Headingley.
Action gets under way at the KIA Oval from 11am on Friday - and you can watch every ball via the live stream at the top of this page.