Surrey vs Yorkshire: County Championship free live stream, news, score

Friday 16 May 2025 11:31, UK

Free Stream | Surrey v Yorkshire | County Championship LIVE

Reigning champions Surrey look to extend their unbeaten start to the County Championship season when they host Yorkshire at the KIA Oval on Friday - live for free on Sky Sports.

Rory Burns' side are tasked with returning to winning ways after a draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston last time out.

Jonny Bairstow's Yorkshire, meanwhile, are without a win in three, most recently drawing with Essex at Headingley.

Action gets under way at the KIA Oval from 11am on Friday - and you can watch every ball via the live stream at the top of this page.

