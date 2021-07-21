The Hundred Women 2021 18:30 Wednesday 21st July Kia Oval

Manchester Originals Women won the toss and elected to bat.

Oval Invincibles Women

36 runs
3 wickets
35 balls

Manchester Originals Women

135 runs
6 wickets
100 balls
Oval Invincibles Women need 99 runs to win from 67 balls

FOUR! Kate Cross to Dane van Niekerk. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Kate Cross to Dane van Niekerk. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

Kate Cross to Marizanne Kapp. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jackson.

OUT! Caught. Kate Cross to Georgia Adams. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket, caught by Jackson. Kate Cross picks up her third wicket of the evening.

Kate Cross to Dane van Niekerk. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, bottom edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jackson.

Alex Hartley to Dane van Niekerk. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.

Alex Hartley to Dane van Niekerk. Stock ball back of a length, off stump backing away cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

Alex Hartley to Georgia Adams. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bhullar.

Alex Hartley to Dane van Niekerk. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cross.

SIX! Alex Hartley to Dane van Niekerk. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Emma Lamb to Dane van Niekerk. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

Wide Emma Lamb to Dane van Niekerk. Off break length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Threlkeld.

Emma Lamb to Georgia Adams. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.

Emma Lamb to Georgia Adams. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Griffith.

Emma Lamb to Georgia Adams. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Cross, direct hit by du Preez.

FOUR! Emma Lamb to Georgia Adams. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

FOUR! Laura Jackson to Dane van Niekerk. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

Laura Jackson to Dane van Niekerk. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Griffith.

Laura Jackson to Dane van Niekerk. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

Laura Jackson to Dane van Niekerk. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lee.

OUT! Caught. Laura Jackson to Fran Wilson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Bhullar. Laura Jackson straight away picks up a wicket. Harmanpreet runs to her and takes a brilliant catch.

Sophie Ecclestone to Georgia Adams. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by du Preez.

Sophie Ecclestone to Georgia Adams. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

Sophie Ecclestone to Georgia Adams. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Threlkeld.

Sophie Ecclestone to Georgia Adams. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

Sophie Ecclestone to Georgia Adams. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

Kate Cross to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Lee.

FOUR! Kate Cross to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

OUT! Bowled. Kate Cross to Grace Gibbs. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, missed. Double blow for Oval Invincibles Women! Kate Cross is on fire. Grace Gibbs departs for a golden duck.

OUT! Caught. Kate Cross to Alice Capsey. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed, caught by Threlkeld. Gotcha! Kate Cross provides the breakthrough.

FREE HIT. Kate Cross to Alice Capsey. Length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Threlkeld.

No ball Kate Cross to Alice Capsey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Jackson.

Alex Hartley to Alice Capsey. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cross.

FOUR! Alex Hartley to Alice Capsey. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

Alex Hartley to Georgia Adams. Stock ball half volley, to leg down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.

APPEAL! Alex Hartley to Georgia Adams. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Threlkeld, appeal made for L.B.W.

NEW BALL. Alex Hartley to Georgia Adams. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Jackson.

Tash Farrant to Cordelia Griffith. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Ismail. Manchester Originals Women scored 135-6 from 100 balls. Lizelle Lee was top-scored with 42, and Harmanpreet Kaur well supported her with 29. For Oval Invincibles Women, Tash Farrant was brilliant with the ball as she picked up three wickets. Join us for the run chase in a bit.

OUT! Stumped. Tash Farrant to Sophie Ecclestone. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed, by Bryce. Excellent work from Sarah Bryce behind the stumps.

SIX! Tash Farrant to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Tash Farrant to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bryce.

Tash Farrant to Kate Cross. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.

SIX! Dani Gregory to Kate Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Dani Gregory to Sophie Ecclestone. Leg spinner half volley, to leg down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ismail.

Dani Gregory to Kate Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.

FOUR! Dani Gregory to Kate Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

Dani Gregory to Sophie Ecclestone. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wilson.

OUT! Caught. Marizanne Kapp to Mignon du Preez. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Villiers. Excellent catch in the deep from Mady Villiers.

Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Villiers.

Marizanne Kapp to Mignon du Preez. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Farrant.

Marizanne Kapp to Mignon du Preez. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ismail.

Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Villiers.