Afghanistan 1st innings
Total
94 for 3, from 23.4 overs.
Batting
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Klaasen b Maharaj; 25 runs, 22 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.64
- Ibrahim Zadran c de Kock b Coetzee; 15 runs, 30 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Rahmat Shah not out; 26 runs, 44 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.09
- Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) c de Kock b Maharaj; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- Azmatullah Omarzai not out; 23 runs, 38 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.53
Extras
3 from 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Mohammad Nabi
- Ikram Alikhil
- Rashid Khan
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Noor Ahmad
- Naveen-ul-Haq
Fall of Wickets
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 41 for 1, from 8.1 overs
- Ibrahim Zadran at 41 for 2, from 9.3 overs
- Hashmatullah Shahidi at 45 for 3, from 10.5 overs
Bowling
- Rabada: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Ngidi: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.10.
- Markram: 4.3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.55.
- Coetzee: 4overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Maharaj: 6overs, 1 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.66.
- Phehlukwayo: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
Match details
- Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena