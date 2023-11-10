 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Ahmedabad

South Africa Yet to bat. Afghanistan are batting, 94 for 3, from 23.4 overs.

Afghanistan are 94 for 3 with 26.2 overs remaining.

Afghanistan 1st innings

Total

94 for 3, from 23.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Klaasen b Maharaj; 25 runs, 22 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.64
  2. Ibrahim Zadran c de Kock b Coetzee; 15 runs, 30 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  3. Rahmat Shah not out; 26 runs, 44 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.09
  4. Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) c de Kock b Maharaj; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
  5. Azmatullah Omarzai not out; 23 runs, 38 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.53

Extras

3 from 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Ikram Alikhil
  • Rashid Khan
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Naveen-ul-Haq

Fall of Wickets

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 41 for 1, from 8.1 overs
  • Ibrahim Zadran at 41 for 2, from 9.3 overs
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi at 45 for 3, from 10.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Rabada: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  2. Ngidi: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.10.
  3. Markram: 4.3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.55.
  4. Coetzee: 4overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
  5. Maharaj: 6overs, 1 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.66.
  6. Phehlukwayo: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena