Geraint Thomas wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Geraint Thomas [middle] won the award ahead of Harry Kane and Lewis Hamilton

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, beating Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton into second place, with England captain Harry Kane third.

Team Sky rider Thomas becomes the fifth cyclist to win the award - the fourth in the last decade - and the fifth athlete from Wales.

British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said: "What Geraint has achieved this year completely encapsulates what we are about - using success to inspire people to get out on their bikes.

"I'd like to offer my congratulations to Geraint on a brilliant year and thank him for his part in encouraging more people to cycle."

England's netball side were named team of the year

The other three names to make the shortlist were England bowler James Anderson, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and two-time Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold.

Gareth Southgate was named as coach of the year following England's run to the World Cup's semi-finals.

Team of the year went to the England netball side for their last-second triumph over Australia at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Their buzzer-beating victory also won the greatest moment prize, while Italian golfer Francesco Molinari won world sport star of the year.