Geraint Thomas wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award
Last Updated: 16/12/18 11:16pm
Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, beating Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton into second place, with England captain Harry Kane third.
Team Sky rider Thomas becomes the fifth cyclist to win the award - the fourth in the last decade - and the fifth athlete from Wales.
British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said: "What Geraint has achieved this year completely encapsulates what we are about - using success to inspire people to get out on their bikes.
"I'd like to offer my congratulations to Geraint on a brilliant year and thank him for his part in encouraging more people to cycle."
The other three names to make the shortlist were England bowler James Anderson, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and two-time Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold.
Gareth Southgate was named as coach of the year following England's run to the World Cup's semi-finals.
Team of the year went to the England netball side for their last-second triumph over Australia at the Commonwealth Games in April.
Their buzzer-beating victory also won the greatest moment prize, while Italian golfer Francesco Molinari won world sport star of the year.