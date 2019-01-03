Richie Porte to make Trek-Segafredo debut at Tour Down Under

Richie Porte won the Tour Down Under in 2017

Former winner Richie Porte will make his debut in Trek-Segafredo colours at the Tour Down Under.

The Australian switched from BMC Racing at the end of the 2018 season and will be going for an unprecedented sixth consecutive victory on Australia's most iconic climb - Willunga Hill - as he again targets the general classification.

"The Tour Down Under is always a goal for me in the start of the season and it's a joy to race in Adelaide every January," said Porte, who won the Tour Down Under in 2017.

"Obviously, riding my first race with Trek-Segafredo in Australia, I will be extra motivated to start with a good showing on GC and hope to continue the Willunga success."

This year's Tour Down Under also marks the debut of the team's female squad.

Australian Lauretta Hanson is set to lead the team and says she is thrilled to be able to start her season in her home country.

"My family don't get to watch me race that often, so it's really special for me to be able to start my season in Australia with my new team," she said.

Amanda Spratt says returning to the Tour Down Under as defending champion makes the race even more special

Two-time champion Amanda Spratt will lead the Mitchelton-Scott squad as she attempts to claim her third straight winner's jersey.

"I can't wait to be back in Adelaide," Spratt said. "I have such great memories from this race and I would love to create some more.

"Returning to a race as defending champion is great, even more so when it's in Australia in front of a home crowd. I haven't returned to many races as a defending champion so it definitely makes this Tour Down Under even more special for me."

The women's Tour Down Under starts on Thursday, January 10 with the final stage on Sunday 14. The men's race gets underway on Monday, January 15 and will finish on Saturday 20.