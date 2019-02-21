Tour de France to start in Copenhagen in 2021, organisers confirm

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (L) announces 2021 race will start in Copenghagen

The Tour de France will visit Denmark for the first time in 2021 when the race's Grand Depart takes place in Copenhagen.

Organisers confirmed on Thursday that three stages will be held in Denmark, opening with a time-trial in Copenhagen and followed by a pair of road stages before heading back to France after a rest day.

Denmark, which hosted the Giro d'Italia start in 2012, joins a list of countries to have hosted the Grand Depart which also includes Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany.

This year's race will also start outside of France, with the opening stage in Brussels being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Eddy Merckx's first Tour de France victory.

The 2020 Tour de France will start on home soil in Nice.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme said: "It's obvious that one day there should be a meeting point between Copenhagen - the greatest cycling city in the world - and the Tour de France - the greatest cycling race in the world and it will be in 2021.

"There is passion for cycling, passion for the Tour in Denmark, and you have the Great Belt Bridge. It's amazing, it's wonderful.

"I am so happy to know that in 2021, everybody in the world will watch the Tour de France in Denmark on television."