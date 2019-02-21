Team Sky's Ben Swift recovering in intensive care after Tenerife training crash

Ben Swift is recovering in hospital after rupturing his spleen in a crash

Team Sky's Ben Swift is recovering in intensive care after rupturing his spleen in a training crash in Spain earlier this week.

Swift was training with Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas in Tenerife when he clipped a rock on a tricky descent and fell heavily.

The British rider, who returned to Team Sky this season, was able to send a message on Twitter that he was still being monitored for the spleen injury as well as other contusions, but hopes to be out of intensive care on Friday.

Swift wrote: "I am still in intensive care at the moment. But hopefully move onto a normal ward tomorrow.

"They have stopped the bleed in the spleen. But just need to keep monitoring it. Along with that I have facial wounds and road rash."

Swift joined Team Sky in 2010 and stayed until 2017 when he left to ride for Team Emirates for two seasons.

He had ridden in two races since returning to Team Sky over the winter, finishing third on a sprint stage in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana earlier this month.