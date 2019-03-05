Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl suspended by UCI after admissions of doping

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has provisionally banned Austrian cyclists Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl after their confessions to doping last weekend.

Former Austrian champion Preidler and compatriot Denifl, who retired at the end of 2018, were caught up in 'Operation Aderlass' raids in the Austrian town of Seefeld ahead of the World Nordic Skiing Championships.

Preidler resigned from the Groupama-FDJ team on Monday and was criticised for having committed "high treason" by former team-mate Thibaut Pinot on Tuesday morning.

Denifl had been due to ride for the new CCC team this year but it was announced on New Year's Eve that his contract had been dissolved for personal reasons.

A UCI statement read: "Following yesterday's statement regarding the investigation carried out within the sport of cross country skiing, the UCI has now received further information regarding the admissions made by Mr Georg Preidler and Mr Stefan Denifl.

"After review of all elements in its possession, the UCI has decided to provisionally suspend both riders with immediate effect pursuant to Article 7.9.3 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

"The UCI will assist the Austrian National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADA) in the conduct of the disciplinary proceedings against Mr Preidler and Mr Denifl by NADA and will support all involved parties in the ongoing investigations."