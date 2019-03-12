Mark Cavendish withdraws from Paris-Nice

Mark Cavendish withdrew from Paris-Nice ahead of the start of the third stage of the race

Mark Cavendish has become one of several riders to abandon Paris-Nice after a brutal opening couple of stages dominated by crashes and crosswinds.

Team Dimension-Data confirmed before the start of stage three that their British sprinter had decided not to continue the race.

"Mark was forced to stop on the back of a challenging two days," read a statement on the team's website.

"The race was just his third back, following already tough outings at the Vuelta a San Juan and the UAE Tour; as he continues to work his way back towards full fitness following a long lay-off from racing due to illness last year."

Cavendish's team-mate Louis Meintjes also pulled out of the race after stage two. The South African crashed at a roundabout after 73km.

Warren Barguil suffered a fractured vertebrae after crashing on stage two of Paris-Nice

Crosswinds repeatedly split the peloton on the second day of the race in which Spain's Gorka Izagirre and French rider Warren Barguil were taken out by a crash after 59km.

Barguil's Arkea-Samsic team said the 27-year-old, who won the mountain classification in the 2017 Tour de France, suffered a broken neck and was to be transferred to a specialised unit at the Bicetre hospital in Paris.

EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran also abandoned the race after breaking his collarbone in a separate crash. The Colombian will head straight to Monaco to have surgery.