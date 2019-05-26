Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz retains lead

Cataldo clinched his first Giro d'Italia stage win in Como

Italy's Dario Cataldo clinched his first Giro d'Italia stage win in Como ahead of countryman Mattia Cattaneo.

The pair stayed out in front for almost 200 kilometres after an early breakaway to ensure stage 15 ended in an Italian one-two.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz extended his overall lead to 47 seconds after finishing the 232km stage from Ivrea to Como in fifth place.

Richard Carapaz extended his overall lead to 47 seconds with a fifth-place finish

Great Britain's Simon Yates and Hugh Carthy were third and fourth respectively.

Astana's Cataldo, 34, won the sprint for the line ahead of Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) to clinch a Giro stage win for the first time at the 10th attempt.

Carapaz, who had won stage 14 on Saturday to move into the overall lead, seven seconds ahead of Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, extended his advantage to 47 seconds.

Mattia Cattaneo (R) finished second in stage 15 behind eventual winner Cataldo (L)

Roglic had looked set to challenge for the overall lead himself with less than 10km to go, but the Team Jumbo-Visma rider crashed on the final descent, having closed the gap on Carapaz to 13 seconds.

Carapaz was in the group chasing Cataldo and Cattaneo, which included Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Carthy (EF Education First) and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali.

Nibali finished the stage in sixth place and is one minute behind second-placed Roglic in the general classification, while Yates climbed into the top 10, in eighth place overall, five minutes and 25 seconds behind the leader.