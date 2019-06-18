Geraint Thomas' Tour de France defence hopes in balance after Tour de Suisse crash

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has been forced to abandon the Tour de Suisse after crashing out

Geraint Thomas has been taken to hospital and is out of the Tour de Suisse after crashing at stage four of the competition.

The Tour de France champion came off his bike along with Astana's Andrey Zeits around 30 kilometres from the end of the stage, receiving medical attention at the side of the road.

Team Ineos reported the 33-year-old remained conscious following the incident but suffered cuts to his back and above his right eye.

He was then taken to hospital for further assessment on a possible collarbone or shoulder injury with his team tweeting that further updates were to follow.

Thomas is due to lead Ineos at this year's Tour de France, which takes place next month, after team-mate Chris Froome last week crashed while in France for the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome underwent extensive surgery following his high-speed crash, which left him with multiple injuries, including a broken femur.