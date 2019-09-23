Elynor Backstedt delivers second British bronze of World Championships

Great Britain celebrated a second bronze medal in as many days at the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate as Elynor Backstedt finished third in the women's junior time trial.

Russian Aigul Gareeva took a wrong turn on the approach to the finish line on Parliament Street but still had the power to win by four seconds from Holland's Shirin Van Anrooij.

Backstedt, 17, had a scare of her own when she almost lost her back wheel on a slippy patch early on the 14km course but recovered to record a time 10.93 seconds off Gareeva's winning mark.

"It feels incredible really," said Backstedt, who also took bronze in the same event at last year's World Championships in Innsbruck.

"To get a bronze medal at a home championships is just pretty incredible with all the crowds. Being the last person off was pretty scary, but the crowds kept me going all the way round so that was really nice. I'm really happy."

Backstedt's third placed finish adds to Sunday's success when Britain picked up bronze in the mixed team time trial.

In the men's race, British duo Leo Hayter and Oscar Nilsson-Julien finished eighth and ninth respectively as Antonio Tiberi took victory for Italy.