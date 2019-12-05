Dr Richard Freeman tribunal adjourned until Friday morning

Dr Richard Freeman is accused of ordering testosterone gel to improve athlete performance

Former British Cycling Dr Richard Freeman's medical tribunal hit a further delay on Thursday.

The tribunal panel had been scheduled to come back with a decision on whether key evidence from Shane Sutton, the former technical director at British Cycling, could be admitted.

Without it, Dr Freeman's barrister Mary O'Rourke says the General Medical Council's case against her client "falls apart". The tribunal has now been adjourned until Friday morning.

2:08 Freeman had admitted to previously telling 'lots of lies' but is now ready to tell the truth, his medical tribunal has heard Freeman had admitted to previously telling 'lots of lies' but is now ready to tell the truth, his medical tribunal has heard

Dr Freeman is accused of ordering 30 sachets of testosterone gel in May 2011 knowing or believing it was for use by an athlete to improve performance.

He denies this, and claims he was bullied into ordering it by Sutton. Dr Freeman further claimed that Sutton wanted the gel to treat erectile dysfunction.

Sutton strenuously denied those claims during a stormy evidence session on November 12, and walked out before Dr Freeman's barrister Mary O'Rourke QC had completed her cross-examination.

O'Rourke has argued that his failure to complete his testimony should render his evidence inadmissible.

2:22 Former British cycling coach Shane Sutton says he feels singled out after denying claims he is a 'doper' Former British cycling coach Shane Sutton says he feels singled out after denying claims he is a 'doper'

Should the panel rule on Friday that Sutton's evidence cannot be admitted, it is understood O'Rourke will move to have the four outstanding charges against her client thrown out during her half-time submission.

Dr Freeman has admitted 18 charges, including that he ordered the testosterone gel and that he lied to British Cycling colleagues about it.

He has also admitted charges related to record-keeping and to prescribing medicine to non-athlete members of staff.

The case had been originally scheduled until December 20, but it could now run on into the new year.