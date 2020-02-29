Michael Morkov clear to race at Track World Championships after coronavirus scare

Danish cyclist Michael Morkov went into voluntary isolation after arriving in Berlin from the UAE Tour

Danish cyclist Michael Morkov has been cleared to race at the Track Cycling World Championships after two individuals suspected of having the coronavirus at the UAE Tour tested negative for the disease.

Morkov, who will compete in the Madison on Sunday, had spent 34 hours in isolation in Berlin after travelling to the German capital from the UAE Tour, where he contested the opening four stages before leaving the race early.

The final two stages of that race were cancelled on Thursday night when two members of staff on the race developed symptoms suggesting they could have the virus, and riders and staff on the race remain under lockdown in Abu Dhabi.

But, after the Abu Dhabi Department of Health issued a statement on Saturday saying the first 167 tests had come back negative, the UCI said Morkov was free to race as normal in Berlin.

In a statement, cycling's world governing body said Morkov was "in excellent health, with no suspicious clinical signs" and was now "free in his movements and activities, including within the velodrome".

Cycling fans were protecting themselves during the Tour races in Dubai this week

Morkov had been in the velodrome on Thursday evening, celebrating Denmark's world record in the team pursuit prior to news of the coronavirus scare on the UAE Tour, but then agreed with his coaches to go into voluntary isolation until further news came through from Abu Dhabi.

Though he was placed into isolation, Morkov was not tested for the coronavirus based on advice from the UCI's medical team.

"I arrived here on Thursday and just before going to bed I heard from my sports director in UAE that they would cancel the race due to suspicions of having the coronavirus there, so that of course was really unfortunate news," Morkov said.

"I went to bed and when I woke up the next morning I was in contact with my coach. He and I decided it was better to stay in the room for safety reasons. Personally I wouldn't be feeling well if I jeopardised anybody with the risk of bringing this virus around me."