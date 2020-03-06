Coronavirus: Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico postponed

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the 2019 edition of Milan-San Remo

The Milan-San Remo one-day race has been cancelled as well as two other cycling events in Italy, organisers said on Friday.

The spread of coronavirus in the country has also led to the Tirreno-Adriatico and Il Giro di Sicilia stage races to be postponed.

"Following the confirmation by the relevant authorities that they are unable to grant appropriate authorisations, RCS Sport announces that the cycling race Tirreno-Adriatico, scheduled for 11-17 March, is cancelled from its original dates," RCS said in a statement.

"Furthermore... to guarantee the safeguarding of public health and the safety of all the people involved, RCS Sport has made the decision to cancel Milan-San Remo, scheduled for 21 March, and Il Giro di Sicilia, scheduled for 1-4 April."

Milan-San Remo is one of cycling's five 'Monument' classics, along with Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, the Tour of Lombardy and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Following the confirmation by the relevant authorities that they are unable to grant appropriate authorisations, the #MilanoSanremo (21 March) is cancelled. RCS Sport will request the UCI, via the Italian Cycling Federation, to allocate a new date for the race. pic.twitter.com/XT37jBMfv0 — Milano Sanremo (@Milano_Sanremo) March 6, 2020

RCS, who had already cancelled Saturday's Strade Bianche, added that they would ask the International Cycling Union (UCI) to find new dates for the races in question.

There have been over 3,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths in Italy and a government decree ruled on Wednesday that sporting events must be held without fans.