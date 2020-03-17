Tour de Yorkshire postponed with alternative date being sought

Team Ineos' Christopher Lawless celebrates winning the Tour de Yorkshire after stage four of last year's race

Cycling's Tour de Yorkshire is among the latest sporting events to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the best-supported races in the calendar, it was cancelled after consultation with stakeholders and event sponsors Welcome to Yorkshire.

The race - won last year by British rider Chris Lawless of Team Ineos - had been due to take place between April 30 and May 3 and an alternative date is now being sought.

A statement said: "The developing situation with regards to the coronavirus (COVID-19) means continuing with the event as planned simply became untenable.

"A key factor in the decision-making process was the consideration of the additional burden that such a large-scale event places on the emergency services and local authority partners, at a time when their priorities are rightly elsewhere.

The Tour de Yorkshire is one of cycling's most popular races and a new date for the 2020 event is now being sought

"It is important to reiterate that the overriding concern for all partners involved is the health and safety of the public at this time."

Peter Box CBE, chair of Welcome to Yorkshire added: "The race is a great spectacle, but we all know that the health and well-being of everyone across the region, and the country, is frankly more important than a sporting event.

"Our attention now turns to supporting those tourism businesses across the region, many still reeling from the floods, during this unprecedented crisis."