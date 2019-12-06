Shane Sutton's evidence ruled 'admissible' in Dr Richard Freeman tribunal

Shane Sutton has denied bullying Dr Richard Freeman into ordering testosterone gel

Shane Sutton's evidence at the hearing of former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman is admissible, a tribunal has ruled.

Sutton, the former head coach at the two organisations, stormed out of the hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester on November 12 after being angered by the questioning from Dr Freeman's QC Mary O'Rourke.

O'Rourke had argued that Sutton's evidence should be disregarded because he did not complete it but, after deliberating for a week, the tribunal ruled it is admissible in a blow to Freeman's case.

O'Rourke said: "I am surprised by your decision on Mr Sutton's evidence. It's not what I anticipated."

Dr Freeman is accused of ordering 30 sachets of testosterone gel in May 2011 knowing or believing it was for use by an athlete to improve performance.

He denies this, and claims he was bullied into ordering it by Sutton. Dr Freeman further claimed that Sutton wanted the gel to treat erectile dysfunction.

Sutton strenuously denied those claims and walked out before Dr Freeman's barrister Mary O'Rourke QC had completed her cross-examination.

Former British cycling coach Shane Sutton told Sky Sports News on November 12 that he felt singled out

Dr Freeman has admitted 18 charges, including that he ordered the testosterone gel and that he lied to British Cycling colleagues about it.

He has also admitted charges related to record-keeping and to prescribing medicine to non-athlete members of staff.