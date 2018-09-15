Simon Yates set to claim Vuelta a Espana crown with just processional stage to come

Simon Yates is just one stage away from winning La Vuelta, which finishes in Madrid on Sunday

Simon Yates has all-but secured Vuelta a Espana glory after he retained the red jersey by finishing third in the penultimate stage of the race, ahead of Sunday's largely processional final stage.

Barring any final day disasters from Yates, his victory in Spain will mean British riders will have won all three of cycling's Grand Tours this season.

Team Sky's Chris Froome won the Giro d'Italia in May, while his team-mate Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France in July.

#LaVuelta18: ON THE VERGE OF HISTORY...@SimonYatess is just one day away - a final stage in Madrid centre - from winning his first Grand Tour and the first for an Australian men’s team in history 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/McXhFFGCGg — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) September 15, 2018

"British cycling has come a long way in 10 years and I hope to continue this trend," said Mitchelton-SCOTT rider Yates.

Stage 20 on Saturday was won by Enric Mas, followed home by Miguel Angel Lopez. The Spanish and Colombian riders climbed to second and third in the overall classifications respectively.

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas won this year's Tour de France

Spain's Alejandro Valverde began the day second in the overall standings, one minute and 28 seconds behind Yates, but he struggled in Andorra, finishing the day almost three minutes adrift.

Bury rider Yates now holds a 1 min 46secs lead over Mas, with 100.9km standing between him and the Vuelta title.