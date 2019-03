Ireland's Sam Bennett won the final stage of the UAE Tour

Ireland's Sam Bennett sprinted to victory in the final stage of the inaugural UAE Tour with Primoz Roglic claiming the overall title.

Bennett came out on top of a strong field of sprinters in Dubai, edging out Fernando Gaviria and Caleb Ewan after a relatively flat conclusion to the week-long race.

Roglic finished safely in the peloton to keep hold of the 31 second lead he held going into the finale - he had been in the red jersey since last Sunday's opening team time-trial.

The Slovenian had ended any hopes his main rivals had of overcoming his lead on Friday when he won the second summit finish of the week at Jebel Jais.

Bennett had cracked the top 10 in two sprint stages earlier in the week but found the ideal spot in Saturday's sprint.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider waited behind Gaviria and his UAE Team Emirates colleague Alexander Kristoff and timed his final effort to perfection.

Primoz Roglic celebrates in the leader's red jersey at the UAE Tour

It was his second stage victory of 2019, following up his success - also in the finale - at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina last month.

Alejandro Valverde finished second overall behind Roglic, strongly fancied to win his first Grand Tour in 2019, with young Frenchman David Gaudu third.