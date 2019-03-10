Three-time world champion Kelly Catlin dies aged 23

Kelly Catlin has died aged 23

Kelly Catlin, a three-time world track cycling champion and Olympic silver medallist, has died aged 23.

The United States rider was part of three successive world team pursuit triumphs from 2016 to 2018, while she was a runner-up in the same event in the Rio Games three years ago.

USA Cycling confirmed her death, with president and chief executive Rob DeMartini saying: "The US cycling community suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Kelly Catlin.

"We are deeply saddened by Kelly's passing, and we will all miss her dearly.

"We hope everyone seeks the support they need through the hard days ahead, and please keep the Catlin family in your thoughts."

Catlin was born and raised near Minneapolis, Minnesota, and rose to prominence on the track as a member of the US national team.

She also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team and was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford.