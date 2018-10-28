Great Britiain's Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker win gold at UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Katie Archibald helped Great Britain add to their gold medal haul in Canada

Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker added to Great Britain's gold medal haul on day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Milton, Canada.

Rio 2016 gold medallists Archibald and Barker - part of the four-strong group to pick up gold in the team pursuit yesterday - delivered again with points race gold in the women's Madison.

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny, meanwhile, also celebrated gold in the men's keirin, with Canada's Hugo Barrette taking silver and Matthijs Buchli finishing off the podium in third.

Elinor Barker won gold in the women's Madison along with Archibald

Mark Stewart took silver in the men's omnium, having taken the lead at the halfway point before being beaten by France's Benjamin Thomas who finished in first with a total of 144 points to Kenny's 134.

In France last week, Britain took home six medals at the opening round of the six-stage Track World Cup series, which includes qualification points for the Tokyo Games.

The fourth round is in London from December 14-16.