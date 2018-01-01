Darts
Live Blog
DAVE CHISNALL
First match ready to get underway.
RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD
Here comes the crowd favourite!
THE SMART MONEY
ROAD TO THE TOP
Remember how Daryl Gurney won last year's title.
He plays again tonight.
AND IT'S LIVE!
Sky Sports Action now.
MAGICAL BARNEY
A 164 checkout... let's hope for even better tonight.
IS IT REALLY A YEAR?
In-depth Daryl Gurney interview about winning last year's World Grand Prix.
Click here
THE BEST TWO?
MVG believes he and Gary Anderson are the top players.
They're both in action tonight.
BEATON BEATS CROSS
Read our full report of last night's upset here.
WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT?
The story of day two...
WORLD GRAND PRIX
Dave Chisnall v Raymond van BarneveldGary Anderson v Jeffrey de ZwaanDaryl Gurney v Ron MeulenkampMichael van Gerwen v Darren Webster
©2018 Sky UK