BUNTING 3-2 VAN DEN BERGH
Bunting finishes a cagey leg from 15.
BUNTING 2-2 VAN DEN BERGH
Van Den Bergh fluffs the leg... or so it seems. Bunting misses three doubles and Van Den Bergh finishes from 8.
BUNTING 2-1 VAN DEN BERGH
Bunting misses D16 twice. Van Den Bergh misses D16. Bunting hits it.
BUNTING 1-1 VAN DEN BERGH
Van Den Bergh takes out 8, with Bunting on 80.
BUNTING 1-0 VAN DEN BERGH
Bunting takes out 48 to win the first leg of the knockout stage.
STEPHEN BUNTING
DIMITRI VAN DEN BERGH
GRAND SLAM OF DARTS
Stephen Bunting v Dimitri Van den BerghGerwyn Price v Josh PayneRob Cross v Mensur SuljovicPeter Wright v Simon Whitlock
