World Matchplay Darts: Peter Wright, Dimitri Van den Bergh win on opening night by Jonny Clayton is knocked out

World Matchplay DartsFirst Round (Best of 19 legs)Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Stephen Bunting I 'The Polish Eagle' completes job with 90 checkoutDimitri Van den Bergh 10-2 Callan Rydz I 'The Dream Maker' pins 116 & completes victory with a magnificent 137Peter Wright 10-4 Madars Razma I Wright's ton for 5-0 I A roof-raising 157 from Snakey I 'I'm going to win it'Jonny Clayton 7-10 Rowby-John Rodriguez I Clayton's sparkling 130 I Rodriguez responds with a 156 I Winning darts I 'I can beat anyone'Live on Sky Sports Arena