World Matchplay Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen all win

World Matchplay DartsSecond Round (Best of 21 legs)Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-11 Dimitri Van den Bergh I Rowby-John's dramatic pause before hitting 180 I VDB makes quarter-finals with an epic 146 checkout I It was 'business'James Wade 9-11 Nathan Aspinall I Wade's 126 on the bull I 105 checkout I 118 finish for 5-5 I Aspinall's winning momentPeter Wright 13-11 Krzysztof Ratajski I Wright's brilliant 127 I Snakey's unbelievable 125 - bull, 25, bull finish! I Ratajski's 125Michael van Gerwen 11-5 Joe Cullen I Four 180s in incredible fifth leg I Story of the night I Best checkoutsEach game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a second round game (best of 21 legs) reach 13-13, then the 27th leg would be the final and deciding leg.