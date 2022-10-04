World Grand Prix Darts: James Wade, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith all in action recap!

World Grand Prix Darts LIVE! First Round (Best of three sets)Live now: Michael Smith 0-1 Nathan AspinallResults so far: Madars Razma 2-1 Ryan Searle, Ross Smith 2-1 Andrew Gilding, Danny Noppert 2-0 Gabriel Clemens, Joe Cullen 2-1 Damon Heta, Rob Cross 1-2 Daryl Gurney, James Wade 1-2 Martin Lukeman, Gerwyn Price 2-0 Martin SchindlerLive on Sky Sports ArenaWorld Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, Results & TV timesPaton's World Grand Prix predictionsWorld GP moments | Dolan's nine-darter, MVG’s first TV title win and more!'Price is hungry for more' | World Grand Prix predictionsListen to Love The Darts podcast