CLAYTON WINS 5-3
He tops the group above MVG.
CLAYTON 4-3 ROBSON
Robson takes out 20. Clayton in danger of letting this slip...
CLAYTON 4-2 ROBSON
Robson pinches a leg. He's already out so he's playing for pride.
CLAYTON 4-1 ROBSON
Clayton gets down to 4, and takes it out confidently.
CLAYTON 3-1 ROBSON
Clayton hits D20 after Robson's dart falls on the floor.
CLAYTON 2-1 ROBSON
Clayton misses three doubles. Robson takes out 25.
CLAYTON 2-0 ROBSON
Robson fluffs a double. Clayton punishes him - he's officially qualified now.
CLAYTON 1-0 ROBSON
Robson must now win every leg to qualify.
GARY ROBSON v JONNY CLAYTON
MVG WINS 5-1
Easy win for the world's top player who progresses to the next round.
VAN GERWEN 4-1 MURNAN
11-dart leg against the throw by Murnan!
VAN GERWEN 4-0 MURNAN
MVG finishes from 48. A whitewash is on the cards.
VAN GERWEN 3-0 MURNAN
MVG down to 32, and he pings D16. This is easy for him.
VAN GERWEN 2-0 MURNAN
MVG down to 40 in the blink of an eye, then finishes.
VAN GERWEN 1-0 MURNAN
MVG starts with a 180, finishes from 40.
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN v JOE MURNAN
MVG must win to avoid elimination.
Wesley Harms beat Keegan Brown in the match of the night so far.
HARMS WINS 5-4
Brown misses a dart for the match, Harms misses two... but scores his third.
BROWN 4-4 HARMS
96 finish by Harms takes us to a deciding leg!
BROWN 4-3 HARMS
Bullseye finish from 71 for Brown!
BROWN 3-3 HARMS
Brown misses a double, Harms hits D12, and we're level.
BROWN 3-2 HARMS
Harms nails D6 and breaks Brown's throw.
BROWN 3-1 HARMS
Brown pings D16 to break throw, and take a big step towards the next round.
BROWN 2-1 HARMS
Stylish finish on D8 by Brown, this is a great match.
BROWN 1-1 HARMS
12-dart leg by Harms, very impressive.
BROWN 1-0 HARMS
Brown gets down to 16 and needs one dart to check out.
KEEGAN BROWN v WESLEY HARMS
UNTERBUCHNER WINS 5-3
The BDO have a player into the next round at the expense of Ian White.
WHITE 3-4 UNTERBUCHNER
White misses D16 then D18. Unterbuchner steals another leg!
WHITE 3-3 UNTERBUCHNER
White is elated as he draws level! He should be winning by miles...
WHITE 2-3 UNTERBUCHNER
White regains his composer and creeps back into the game.
WHITE 1-3 UNTERBUCHNER
White has missed 11 out of 12 doubles and lets slip another leg...
WHITE 1-2 UNTERBUCHNER
White badly misses, Unterbuchner hits D6 to steal the leg.
WHITE 1-1 UNTERBUCHNER
Unterbuchner takes advantage of a lapse of concentration from White...
WHITE 1-0 UNTERBUCHNER
15-dart leg for White who finishes on D12.
WHITE v UNTERBUCHNER
ANDERSON WINS 5-1
He had four match darts, and needed all four.
ANDERSON 4-1 HINE
Hine misses a double, and pays. Anderson nails D20.
ANDERSON 3-1 HINE
Anderson nails a shot at D12 and reestablishes a two-leg lead.
ANDERSON 2-1 HINE
Hines is off the mark! That'll be a relief but it's still an uphill task.
ANDERSON 2-0 HINE
Anderson takes out 55 with one effort at D10, and breaks Hine's throw.
ANDERSON 1-0 HINE
He needs three shots but hits D19 and is off the mark.
GARY ANDERSON v STEVE HINE
WADE WINS 5-1
Three wins out of three in the group phase for Wade.
WADE 4-1 WEBSTER
Wade streaking clear now... one more leg to go.
