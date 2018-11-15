Thursday at the Grand Slam of Darts

0:15 MVG's most recent Grand Slam victory MVG's most recent Grand Slam victory

Michael van Gerwen takes on Michael Smith in a blockbuster last-16 showdown at the Grand Slam of Darts as the final two BDO representatives face a daunting task.

MvG and Bully Boy duked it out in the Premier League final in May but are set for an earlier than expected meeting in Wolverhampton after Van Gerwen finished second in his group following a stunning defeat to Jonny Clayton.

The annual collision between the sports two governing bodies has already seen the former BDO world champion Scott Mitchell and it's current back-to-back world champion Glen Durrant fall by the wayside.

Holland's Wesley Harms and Germany's Michael Unterbuchner, the BDO's fifth and sixth-ranked players, are also in action against James Wade and Gary Anderson while the action gets underway with Clayton taking on Krzysztof Ratajski - a man currently without a PDC Tour card.

Jonny Clayton v Krzysztof Ratajski

0:44 Watch Clayton shock MVG! Watch Clayton shock MVG!

Clayton is the man who forced Van Gerwen into an uncomfortably early match against Smith. Clayton won all three of his group matches, including a major shock against the world's best player. Will his luck run out against Ratajski?

James Wade v Michael Unterbuchner

0:15 Wade's 107 checkout Wade's 107 checkout

Unterbuchner completed a notable upset by eliminating Ian White in his previous outing. But in Wade he meets a two-time runner-up at the Grand Slam who has coasted through three victories and lost just four legs in the process.

Gary Anderson v Wesley Harms

0:27 Watch Gary Anderson coast through Watch Gary Anderson coast through

The Flying Scotsman has torn through the first three matches of the Grand Slam, dropping only four legs. But his record at the Grand Slam is modest for his elite standards - just one runner-up finish seven years ago. The BDO's Harms has a chance for a major shock.

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

1:43 Michael Smith addresses MVG Michael Smith addresses MVG

MVG won't have fancied meeting the talented Smith in the first knockout game of this tournament. But a second-place finish in his group wasn't expected either, and was forced upon him after a shock loss to Clayton.

"I won't duck a challenge," said Smith about facing Van Gerwen in the last 16. "It's a big ask but I won't duck that game. I'll prove a point."

Van Gerwen is aiming for a fourth consecutive title at the Grand Slam.

The Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sky Sports across the week with coverage of Thursday's second round underway on Sky Sports Action from 7pm

Live Darts Live on

Keep up to date with the news as the tungsten enters its busiest time of year with the PDC World Championships just around the corner get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation@SkySportsDarts