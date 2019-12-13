Michael van Gerwen: Wayne Mardle reveals his formula for beating world No 1

Michael van Gerwen is bidding to close to within one world title of Raymond van Barneveld and the late Eric Bristow

Michael van Gerwen begins his bid for world title number four at Alexandra Palace this evening. How can you stop the irrepressible Dutchman? We asked the last man to beat MVG - our very own Wayne Mardle.

Van Gerwen kicks off his World Championship defence against either former BDO world champion Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness and having scooped four of the last six major televised events, MVG heads to the capital full of confidence.

However, 'Hawaii 501' rolled back the years to defeat Van Gerwen in an exhibition event in Grantham a fortnight ago and he's revealed the formula for overcoming the best player on the planet…

The formula for beating MVG?

You've got to hit more trebles and hit doubles - don't miss them! This is a formula that nobody has probably ever thought of before, but that's what I intended to do.

To be the last person to beat Michael van Gerwen before the World Championship is just hilarious, in fact it's comical.

He averaged 103. He looked at me and he went 'I averaged 103' and he looked me up and down at this point and said 'and I lost to you'. I averaged 97, I can still play.

It's all about timing. When you're being outplayed you need to produce something at the right time and then you've got a chance.

Mardle defeated Van Gerwen 4-3 in an exhibition event a fortnight ago, despite MVG averaging 103

You've got to rattle him. First off, you have got to let him know that you're there for a game. Whether it starts in the practice room by just having a giggle and not taking any nonsense from him I don't know, whatever switches you on.

You've also got to go up there and do it. I've noticed with Michael that if you do things - if it's 2-2 in a set, he's had a dart at double and you take out 129. He's one to remember things like that.

He's a great reader of the game, a bit like Phil. He will know that hurts and he knows when he's been hurt as well. You've got to have a certain quality to do that.

It's about producing, it's about not being intimidated and it's about finishing him off. You have got to finish the man off.

If you have got him, if you're in front of him, you have got to choke the life out of him because if you give him any hint or sniff that you cannot finish him off, he will have you.

Basically you have got to hold yourself together so well. It would be over a minimum of five sets so good luck to anyone trying!

He was never really in danger last year. Michael Smith had darts to win three or four sets in last year's final, but it's about doing it. You have got to do it, you have got to finish it off.

