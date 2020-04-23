Darts at home

Jelle Klaasen is part of the sixth night of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app Jelle Klaasen is part of the sixth night of the action on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on the Sky Sports app

Jelle Klaasen and Gabriel Clemens lead Thursday's PDC Home Tour line-up when Group Seven gets underway - watch live coverage of all six matches from 7.30pm.

As the opening week of the PDC's 32-night multi-player tournament draws to a close, the latest batch of names are due to be announced but while the wait continues, Thursday has a European flavour

Former BDO world champion Klaasen is the headline act but the highly-rated and rapidly emerging German Clemens will prove a worthy competitor. Ryan Meikle and Gavin Carlin make up Group Seven.

PDC Home Tour - Group Seven fixtures (Thursday) Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle Jelle Klaasen v Gavin Carlin Ryan Meikle v Gavin Carlin Gabriel Clemens v Jelle Klaasen Jelle Klaasen v Ryan Meikle Gavin Carlin v Gabriel Clemens

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny and Ryan Searle have topped the opening six groups.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase - groups up until Friday have been confirmed with the latest batch of names set be confirmed in the next couple of days,

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android