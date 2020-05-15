Darts at home

John Henderson takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm John Henderson takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm

We are down to the final four nights of the first phase of the PDC Home Tour and 'Big' John Henderson is back for a second crack at winning.

It is last-chance saloon for some after the PDC announced that with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups will be filled by those in second spot, and Gary Anderson who has solved his wifi issues.

After Mike De Dekker, Luke Humphries and Scott Waites became the first beneficiaries, Henderson will be joined by Danny Noppert, Cristo Reyes and Ryan Miekle for Friday night's Group 29 action and the hope of making it second time lucky.

PDC Home Tour - Thursday's fixtures (Group 28) Michael Smith vs Mike van Duivenbode Luke Humphries vs Andy Boulton Mike van Duivenbode vs Andy Boulton Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries Luke Humphries vs Mike van Duivenbode Andy Boulton vs Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through along while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price and James Wade from the world's top 10 in exiting at the opening group stage - the first two will now return over the final nights of action.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase which will get underway on Tuesday May 26.

There will be eight groups in the last 32 and each of the group winners to determine the line-up for the last eight. From there, the top two players from two four-player groups then progressing to the Championship Group on Friday June 5.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Danny Noppert Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Ryan Meikle Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt John Henderson Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Cristo Reyes Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group 27 - Scott Waites Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group 28 - Luke Humphries Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

