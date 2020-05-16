Darts at home

Gary Anderson takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm Gary Anderson takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm

Gary Anderson has overcome his connectivity issues to join the PDC Home Tour, but the 'Flying Scotsman' faces a tough field in Group 30.

The two-time world champ initially had to pull out of the tournament. However, it was announced this week that he had resolved a weak wifi connection.

He will be up against two-time World Championship quarter-finalist Dimitri van den Bergh, former Premier League star Kim Huybrechts and in-form Dutch thrower Dirk van Duijvenbode.

It is last-chance saloon for the players after the PDC announced that with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups will be filled by those who previously finished second.

After Mike De Dekker, Luke Humphries, Scott Waites and Cristo Reyes became beneficiaries of the 'back door' system, there are three spots still up for grabs in the next phase of the competition.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's fixtures (Group 30) Gary Anderson v Dirk van Duijvenbode Dimitri Van den Bergh v Kim Huybrechts Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts Gary Anderson v Dimitri Van den Bergh Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dirk van Duijvenbode Kim Huybrechts v Gary Anderson

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price and James Wade from the world's top 10 in exiting at the opening group stage - the first two will now return over the final nights of action.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase which will get underway on Tuesday May 26.

There will be eight groups in the last 32 and each of the group winners to determine the line-up for the last eight. From there, the top two players from two four-player groups then progressing to the Championship Group on Friday, June 5.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group 27 - Scott Waites Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group 28 - Luke Humphries Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group 29 - Cristo Reyes Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

