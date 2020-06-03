Darts at home

Gary Anderson takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm Gary Anderson takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm

Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall headline Group One of the Home Tour Play-Offs semi-finals on Wednesday night.

The players, who won through from groups one-four in the last 32, will go up against each other, with two-time World Champion Anderson headlining the action.

Chisnall, the winner of 15 PDC ranked events, is joined by former Lakeside Champion Jelle Klaasen and Belgian prospect Mike De Decker, a four-time PDC Unicorn Development Tour event winner, in bidding to claim the two places in Friday's Championship Group.

PDC Home Tour semi-finals - Wednesday's fixtures (Group One) Gary Anderson vs Mike De Decker Dave Chisnall vs Jelle Klaasen Mike De Decker vs Jelle Klaasen Gary Anderson vs Dave Chisnall Dave Chisnall vs Mike De Decker Jelle Klaasen vs Gary Anderson

The round-robin action remains the best of 11 legs for the semi-finals, with Anderson's tie with De Decker opening proceedings ahead of the meeting between Chisnall and Klaasen.

PDC Home Tour semi-finals - Thursday's fixtures (Group Two) Rob Cross vs Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall Nathan Aspinall vs Joe Cullen Jonny Clayton vs Rob Cross

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android