World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright show class as Jonny Clayton suffers early exit

Take a look at what happened on Night 2 of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Michael van Gerwen's defence of his World Grand Prix title got off to a perfect start as he dominated Josh Rock in a 2-0 victory.

The Green Machine looked in the zone against rising star Rock, losing just one leg in the first set to take a 1-0 lead.

The second set was then a complete domination, Rock struggling to get going on the doubles as van Gerwen showed his class, winning three straight legs for the set.

Watch Michael van Gerwen's winning darts as the Dutchman cruised past Josh Rock on Night 2 at the World Grand Prix.

Jonny Clayton suffered a first-round defeat to Ross Smith despite putting up a fight in the 2-0 routing.

World Grand Prix Results Joe Cullen 2-0 Mike De Decker Dave Chisnall 0-2 Luke Woodhouse Damon Heta 1-2 Ryan Searle Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-2 Chris Dobey Peter Wright 2-0 Gabriel Clemens Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Josh Rock Jonny Clayton 0-2 Ross Smith Luke Humphries 2-0 Daryl Gurney

Both sets were battles but Smith was clinical on the doubles, clinching the second round spot with a clutch 130 checkout.

Ross Smith sent former winner Jonny Clayton packing with stunning 131 checkout on Night 2 at the World Grand Prix.

Peter Wright got off to an impressive start as he cruised to a 2-0 win over Gabriel Clemens.

Wright, despite a quick start from Clemens, looked commanding in the first set to take three straight legs for the 1-0 lead then continued his good form in the second, dropping just one leg to confirm a solid victory over the World Championship semi-finalist.

John Part says Josh Rock had no joy in a disappointing display against Michael van Gerwen in the first round of the 2023 World Grand Prix

Cullen, Woodhouse, Searle, and Humphries progress

Elsewhere, Joe Cullen got off to a fast start in a 2-0 win against Mike De Decker.

After starting the match with an impressive 120 checkout, Cullen held off a De Decker fightback to break the throw in the deciding leg of the first set.

Joe Cullen had a dream start on Night 2 of the 2023 World Grand Prix with a clinical 120 checkout against Mike De Decker.

Despite De Decker then taking the first leg of the second set, Cullen responded to win three straight legs to take the victory and move into the second round.

Luke Woodhouse pulled off an upset to defeat Dave Chisnall 2-0 and seal his second-round spot.

After a relatively easy first set, in which Chisnall only took one leg, Woodhouse worked hard in the second as he and 'Chizzy' tussled back and forth, finally taking the match on D2.

Ryan Searle showed tough spirit to come back from one set down and seal a 2-1 win over Damon Heta.

Damon Heta backed up his nickname 'The Heat' by dressing up as a firefighter for his walk-on in his clash against Ryan Searle on Night 2 of the World Grand Prix.

Ever the showman, Heta found some great late darts to take the first set on his throw in the deciding leg but Searle fought back to take the second set in three straight legs and level the match at 1-1.

The last set was then a tussle, Searle breaking the throw on the deciding leg for the clash.

Chris Dobey battled hard to take a 2-0 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh, taking the deciding set in the second leg against the throw for the win.

As expected, Dimitri Van den Bergh brought his dazzling dance moves to Leicester at the 2023 World Grand Prix.

Van den Bergh tried to take control but the 'Hollywood' stood firm to seal a spot in round two.

The final match of the night saw Luke Humphries show accuracy on the trebles to take the 2-0 win over 'Superchin' Daryl Gurney.

Gurney took the second set all the way but Humphries hit a huge maximum at the right moment to help himself to a D16 finish.

Wednesday at the World Grand Prix

Michael Smith will be looking to continue his nice start in the second round on Wednesday as he faces Brendan Dolan. Andrew Gilding then faces another tough task when he meets in-form Gary Anderson.

World Grand Prix: Wednesday, October 5 from 6pm Michael Smith vs Brendan Dolan Andrew Gilding vs Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price vs Krzysztof Ratajski Stephen Bunting vs Martin Schindler

Elsewhere, Gerwyn Price will face Krzysztof Ratajski and the first night of the second round finishes with Stephen Bunting up against Martin Schindler.

