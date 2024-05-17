Michael Smith: We are hanging on Luke Littler and Luke Humphries' coattails ahead of Finals Night

Despite taking victory against Luke Humphries on Night 16 in Sheffield, Michael Smith believes Humphries and Luke Littler are the men to beat on Finals Night at London's O2 Arena on Thursday May 23, live on Sky Sports.

After sealing his Play-Off spot with a 6-3 shoot-out victory over Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals, Smith went on to beat Littler then Humphries to bookend his Premier League season with wins.

His match against Littler in the semi-finals was a dress rehearsal for next week when he faces off against the 17-year old in a best of 19 legs semi-final.

Humphries' semi-final against Michael van Gerwen from Sheffield will also be repeated on Finals Night and Humphries will be wanting to replicate the 6-3 drubbing he inflicted on Thursday.

Although the St Helens man beat the two in form players in the contest just a week out from the big night, he believes Littler and Humphries will not go into Finals Night "thinking about losing" and that the rest are still "hanging on their coattails".

"I said to Wayne (Mardle) coming into the semi-final, I have got literally nothing left," Smith said.

"I thought I would get beat 6-0 and then Luke Littler went for the 155 on the bull and it annoyed me and I thought step up now.

"To get another win, it does feel really, really good.

"I have never seen myself in form or out of form, it is about the night and believing in yourself 100 per cent.

"I don't think (tonight's win) has any bearing on next week. That was this week, it was the Premier League.

"Now, I think from the semi-finals, that is next week's fixtures.

"So I was thinking, go on, win this one, then you play Humphries now.

"It won't put doubt on it because I think he thinks the same way I do, it is next week that matters.

"Luke (Humphries) won't think about losing there, Littler won't think about losing there.

"Both are unreal talents and we are just hanging on their coattails and keep winning the odd night."

Premier League Darts Finals Night will see Littler take on Smith before Humphries faces van Gerwen in a best of 19 legs contest. The winner of each match will then clash in the final in a best of 21 legs shoot out to be crowned Premier League champion 2024.

