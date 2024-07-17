World Matchplay: Fixtures and results with Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Michael Smith among favourites

The second round at the World Matchplay Darts concludes on Wednesday, with Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith both in action at the Winter Gardens.

Krzysztof Ratajski and Andrew Gilding kick-off the action in the first match at 7pm - live on Sky Sports Action.

Then, former world champion Rob Cross faces Ryan Searle in a tough match to call.

Two days after beating Luke Littler, Van Gerwen meets Joe Cullen in the second round as he continues his bid for a fourth Matchplay title

The last match sees 2023 world champion Michael Smith go up against Chris Dobey, who will need to raise his game to reach the quarter-finals.

Two of quarter-finals are already decided with Ross Smith going head-to-head with James Wade and Luke Humphries playing Dimitri Van den Berg on Thursday. The other quarter-finals will take place on Friday.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, before the final takes place on Sunday, as the remaining two players compete for the £200,000 top prize and the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.

This year's visit to the Winter Gardens will once again feature the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, which will see eight players competing in the third edition of the event on the afternoon of Sunday.

World Matchplay Darts schedule

Wednesday July 17 (7pm)

Second round:

Krzysztof Ratajski v Andrew Gilding

Rob Cross v Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen v Joe Cullen

Michael Smith v Chris Dobey

Thursday July 18 (8pm)

Ross Smith v James Wade

Luke Humphries v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday July 19 (8pm)

Quarter-Finals x2

Saturday July 20 (8pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 21

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Women's World Matchplay:

Quarter-Finals:

Beau Greaves v Katie Sheldon

Mikuru Suzuki v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Fallon Sherrock v Anastasia Dobromyslova

Lisa Ashton v Rhian O'Sullivan

Semi-Finals:

Greaves/Sheldon v Suzuki/Van Leuven

Sherrock/Dobromyslova v Ashton/O'Sullivan

Final

Evening Session (7.30pm)

World Matchplay Final

World Matchplay Darts results

Tuesday July 16

Second round:

Monday July 15

First Round:

Sunday July 14

First Round:

Saturday July 13

First Round:

When and where is the World Matchplay?

The World Matchplay kicked off on Saturday July 13 and runs until Sunday July 21, with every dart live on Sky Sports.

The tournament takes place at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool and 2024 marks the 31st edition of the Matchplay, the ballroom hosting some of darts' most iconic moments.

With the darts calendar in full swing, the World Matchplay is the second major of the season after the UK Open, which Dimitri Van den Bergh won with an 11-10 victory over world champion Luke Humphries.

As the top 32 in the world prepare to face off, this prestigious event is not to be missed!

What is the format?

The World Matchplay is a legs format, with the number of legs required to win increasing as the rounds go on.

Each match must be won by two clear legs unless the score is tied after six extra legs.

Round 1: first to 10 legs (sudden death at 12-12)

Round 2: first to 11 legs (sudden death at 13-13)

Quarter-finals: first to 16 legs (sudden death at 18-18)

Semi-finals: first to 17 legs (sudden death at 19-19)

Final: first to 18 legs (sudden death at 20-20)

Who are the previous winners?

The World Matchplay has a long list of stellar winners, with Aspinall heading into the 2024 tournament as the defending champion.

The first winner was Larry Butler back in 1994 before Phil Taylor then picked up his first win of 16 (yes, 16) in 1995.

Taylor also won the 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017 Matchplays.

During his 2002 win, Taylor also threw the first-ever televised nine-darter and such dominance led to the trophy being renamed after him in 2018.

Other winners include Michael van Gerwen (2015, 2016 and 2022), Gary Anderson (2018), Rob Cross (2019), Dimitri Van den Bergh (2020), and Peter Wright (2021).

