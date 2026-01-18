Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Full results as Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen to claim victory

Full results from the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters as Luke Littler claimed victory in Riyadh.

Van Gerwen kicked off the 2026 World Series season with victory at the Bahrain Darts Masters last week but the Dutch superstar was beaten 8-5 by Littler on the eve of his 19th birthday to stop his target of back-to-back World Series victories.

After beating Paul Lim in the opening round, Littler beat Gian van Veen, Gerwyn Price, then MVG on the way to being crowned the inaugural champion.

2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Full results

Schedule of Play

Monday January 19 (4pm GMT)

Round One

Danny Noppert 3-6 Man Lok Leung

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Tomoya Goto

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Lourence Ilagan

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Nitin Kumar

Luke Littler 6-1 Paul Lim

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Alexis Toylo

Luke Humphries 6-2 Ryusei Azemoto

Gian van Veen 6-2 Motomu Sakai

Best of 11 legs

Tuesday January 20 (4pm GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Van Gerwen 6-4 Bunting

Aspinall 6-4 Leung

Van Veen 4-6 Littler

Price 6-5 Humphries

Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals

Van Gerwen 7-5 Aspinall

Littler 7-5 Price

Final

Best of 15 legs

Michael van Gerwen 5-8 Luke Littler

