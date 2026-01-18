 Skip to content

Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Full results as Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen to claim victory

Luke Littler defeated Michael van Gerwen to be crowned the inaugural Saudia Arabia Darts Masters champion; He beat Gerwyn Price in the semi-final and Gian van Veen in the quarter-final; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday from February 5 to May 28

Tuesday 20 January 2026 20:10, UK

Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler and Luke Humphries
Image: Michael van Gerwen, Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are all in action at the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters

Full results from the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters as Luke Littler claimed victory in Riyadh.

Van Gerwen kicked off the 2026 World Series season with victory at the Bahrain Darts Masters last week but the Dutch superstar was beaten 8-5 by Littler on the eve of his 19th birthday to stop his target of back-to-back World Series victories.

After beating Paul Lim in the opening round, Littler beat Gian van Veen, Gerwyn Price, then MVG on the way to being crowned the inaugural champion.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Full results

Schedule of Play

Monday January 19 (4pm GMT)

Round One
Danny Noppert 3-6 Man Lok Leung
Stephen Bunting 6-1 Tomoya Goto
Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Lourence Ilagan
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Nitin Kumar
Luke Littler 6-1 Paul Lim
Gerwyn Price 6-0 Alexis Toylo
Luke Humphries 6-2 Ryusei Azemoto
Gian van Veen 6-2 Motomu Sakai
Best of 11 legs

Tuesday January 20 (4pm GMT)

Also See:

Quarter-Finals
Van Gerwen 6-4 Bunting
Aspinall 6-4 Leung
Van Veen 4-6 Littler
Price 6-5 Humphries
Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals
Van Gerwen 7-5 Aspinall
Littler 7-5 Price

Final
Best of 15 legs

Michael van Gerwen 5-8 Luke Littler

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with no contract.

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to watch more games than ever before

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract