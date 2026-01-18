Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Full results as Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen to claim victory
Luke Littler defeated Michael van Gerwen to be crowned the inaugural Saudia Arabia Darts Masters champion; He beat Gerwyn Price in the semi-final and Gian van Veen in the quarter-final; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday from February 5 to May 28
Tuesday 20 January 2026 20:10, UK
Full results from the Saudi Arabia Darts Masters as Luke Littler claimed victory in Riyadh.
Van Gerwen kicked off the 2026 World Series season with victory at the Bahrain Darts Masters last week but the Dutch superstar was beaten 8-5 by Littler on the eve of his 19th birthday to stop his target of back-to-back World Series victories.
After beating Paul Lim in the opening round, Littler beat Gian van Veen, Gerwyn Price, then MVG on the way to being crowned the inaugural champion.
2026 Riyadh Season Saudi Arabia Darts Masters: Full results
Schedule of Play
Monday January 19 (4pm GMT)
Round One
Danny Noppert 3-6 Man Lok Leung
Stephen Bunting 6-1 Tomoya Goto
Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Lourence Ilagan
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Nitin Kumar
Luke Littler 6-1 Paul Lim
Gerwyn Price 6-0 Alexis Toylo
Luke Humphries 6-2 Ryusei Azemoto
Gian van Veen 6-2 Motomu Sakai
Best of 11 legs
Tuesday January 20 (4pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals
Van Gerwen 6-4 Bunting
Aspinall 6-4 Leung
Van Veen 4-6 Littler
Price 6-5 Humphries
Best of 11 legs
Semi-Finals
Van Gerwen 7-5 Aspinall
Littler 7-5 Price
Final
Best of 15 legs
Michael van Gerwen 5-8 Luke Littler
