Steve Beaton, Robert Thornton and Vincent van der Voort headline opening day of darts in Riesa

Former European Tour winner Steve Beaton takes on Vincent van der Voort in a tasty first-round clash

Former European Tour winners Steve Beaton, Robert Thornton and Vincent van der Voort are set to headline round one of the International Darts Open in Riesa.

Friday's first round will see 32 qualifiers competing, as last weekend's Dutch Darts Championship quarter-finalist Kyle Anderson takes on Ross Smith.

Round One will also see German Darts Championship finalist James Wilson meet Adam Huckvale, while nine-time televised finalist Terry Jenkins will play Matthew Dennant.

Former European Tour winners Beaton and Van der Voort clash, while Thornton will meet Dutchman Danny Noppert, who was one of the eight European Qualifiers to win through on Thursday night.

Peter Wright will be defending his title in Germany

Jelle Klaasen's qualification set up a tie with emerging Spanish ace Jose Justicia, while Robert Marijanovic plays Jan Dekker and German World Cup star Martin Schindler takes on Ron Meulenkamp.

The 16 seeded players, led by defending champion Peter Wright and World Champion Rob Cross, will enter at the second round stage on Saturday.

2018 International Darts Open

Schedule of Play

Friday September 14

First Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Steve Lennon v Patrik Kovacs

Terry Temple v James Richardson

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell

Ron Meulenkamp v Martin Schindler

Ricardo Pietreczko v Ryan Searle

Barry Lynn v Dawson Murschell

Michael Plooy v Steve West

Jose Justicia v Jelle Klaasen

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Magnus Caris v John Henderson

Robert Thornton v Danny Noppert

Ross Smith v Kyle Anderson

Terry Jenkins v Matthew Dennant

Ryan Joyce v Gabriel Clemens

James Wilson v Adam Huckvale

Robert Marijanovic v Jan Dekker

Steve Beaton v Vincent van der Voort

Saturday September 15

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Kim Huybrechts v Meulenkamp/Schindler

Darren Webster v Van Duijvenbode/Mansell

Mervyn King v Plooy/West

Stephen Bunting v /Lynn/Murschell

Gerwyn Price v Caris/Henderson

Jonny Clayton v Lennon/Kovacs

Dave Chisnall v Temple/Richardson

Jermaine Wattimena v Thornton/Noppert

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Ian White v Justicia/Klaasen

Simon Whitlock v Wilson/Huckvale

Max Hopp v Beaton/Van der Voort

Joe Cullen v Smith/Anderson

Adrian Lewis v Jenkins/Dennant

Mensur Suljovic v Joyce/Clemens

Peter Wright v Pietreczko/Searle

Daryl Gurney v Marijanovic/Dekker

Sunday September 16

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

