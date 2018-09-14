Steve Beaton, Robert Thornton and Vincent van der Voort headline opening day of darts in Riesa
The £135,000 tournament is the 12th European Tour event of the year and will see 48 players compete at SACHSEN arena across the weekend.
Former European Tour winners Steve Beaton, Robert Thornton and Vincent van der Voort are set to headline round one of the International Darts Open in Riesa.
Friday's first round will see 32 qualifiers competing, as last weekend's Dutch Darts Championship quarter-finalist Kyle Anderson takes on Ross Smith.
Round One will also see German Darts Championship finalist James Wilson meet Adam Huckvale, while nine-time televised finalist Terry Jenkins will play Matthew Dennant.
Former European Tour winners Beaton and Van der Voort clash, while Thornton will meet Dutchman Danny Noppert, who was one of the eight European Qualifiers to win through on Thursday night.
Jelle Klaasen's qualification set up a tie with emerging Spanish ace Jose Justicia, while Robert Marijanovic plays Jan Dekker and German World Cup star Martin Schindler takes on Ron Meulenkamp.
The 16 seeded players, led by defending champion Peter Wright and World Champion Rob Cross, will enter at the second round stage on Saturday.
2018 International Darts Open
Schedule of Play
Friday September 14
First Round
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
Steve Lennon v Patrik Kovacs
Terry Temple v James Richardson
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell
Ron Meulenkamp v Martin Schindler
Ricardo Pietreczko v Ryan Searle
Barry Lynn v Dawson Murschell
Michael Plooy v Steve West
Jose Justicia v Jelle Klaasen
Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)
Magnus Caris v John Henderson
Robert Thornton v Danny Noppert
Ross Smith v Kyle Anderson
Terry Jenkins v Matthew Dennant
Ryan Joyce v Gabriel Clemens
James Wilson v Adam Huckvale
Robert Marijanovic v Jan Dekker
Steve Beaton v Vincent van der Voort
Saturday September 15
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
Kim Huybrechts v Meulenkamp/Schindler
Darren Webster v Van Duijvenbode/Mansell
Mervyn King v Plooy/West
Stephen Bunting v /Lynn/Murschell
Gerwyn Price v Caris/Henderson
Jonny Clayton v Lennon/Kovacs
Dave Chisnall v Temple/Richardson
Jermaine Wattimena v Thornton/Noppert
Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)
Ian White v Justicia/Klaasen
Simon Whitlock v Wilson/Huckvale
Max Hopp v Beaton/Van der Voort
Joe Cullen v Smith/Anderson
Adrian Lewis v Jenkins/Dennant
Mensur Suljovic v Joyce/Clemens
Peter Wright v Pietreczko/Searle
Daryl Gurney v Marijanovic/Dekker
Sunday September 16
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (7.15pm local time, 6.15pm BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
