The Darts Show podcast featuring Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen

The Darts Show podcast will feature interviews, features and a host of star names from across the darting world

Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson join Michael Bridge and the team for the first ever episode of The Darts Show Podcast.

Sky Sports and the PDC have teamed up to bring you more darts - this time via a brand new podcast as the Darts Show begins life as a fortnightly addition for your darting needs.

DOWNLOAD THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

Michael Bridge will host the show that features Sky Sports Darts Editor Paul Prenderville and Jamie Banks from the PDC but more importantly news, features, interviews and much more.

It's the first episode, so we've started with a bang bringing you three of the biggest names in the sport for exclusive interviews...

Gary Anderson - the Champions League of Darts winner talks to us about his amazing success in the televised tournaments this year and the trophy he is chasing down as the darts year enters 'Trophy Time.'

Michael van Gerwen - the world No 1 reflects on a World Grand Prix shock in 2017, Gary Anderson's major dominance this year and his hopes to win title number four in Dublin.

Daryl Gurney - the defending champion looks ahead to this year's World Grand Prix and reflects on how quickly the 12 months have gone since he claimed his maiden major, insisting he is not too far from the form that saw him claim the title.

Darts Ryder Cup - with the Ryder Cup this week's hot topic, Rod Studd and Wayne Mardle join us to pick their darts teams. We've tweaked the format, it's Great Britain & Ireland v Rest of the World, and asked the boys to pick their teams.

Download and listen to the latest Darts Show podcast

Live Darts Live on

Seven days of coverage of the World Grand Prix from the Citywest Hotel gets underway on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Sunday.

You can follow the unique double-in double-out format right through to the final on Saturday, October 6 and join in the conversation and go behind the scenes with us @SkySportsDarts