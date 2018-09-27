Watch the best nine-dart moments from the World Grand Prix Darts in Dublin

The double in, double out set format of the World Grand Prix is notoriously one of the toughest on the PDC Tour, so to land the nine-dart finish is the ultimate dream.

Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan will always be remembered for his nine-dart finish against James Wade at the 2011 World Grand Prix.

Dolan created history as the first player to achieve a nine-dart finish in the double-start format which was the highlight of his career and earned him the nickname 'The History Maker'.

He produced the performance of his life in a 5-2 semi-final defeat of world No 3 Wade, which was crowned when he hit a perfect leg in the game's second set.

Dolan opened the leg with a 160 score before adding a 180 and a stunning 161 finish, treble 20, treble 17, and then the bullseye, for a magical moment which sent the Citywest Convention Centre into a frenzy and earned him a £5,000 bonus on top of a guaranteed minimum pay-day of £40,000 for reaching the final.

It's the greatest moment of my career. Brendan Dolan

"It's absolutely brilliant," said Dolan. "I've only done three or four normal nine-darters in practice, so to do one on TV with a double-start is amazing.

"After I hit the and 160 and 180, I was concentrating so hard on getting the seventh dart in the treble 20. When I hit the treble 17 I just knew the bullseye was going to go in, I felt that comfortable up there.

"It's the greatest moment of my career - to hit a nine-darter and get to the final of a major tournament is brilliant and the only thing that can out-rank it is to win the final now."

Dolan's wonderful run in the tournament came to an end when he lost 6-3 to Phil Taylor in the final.

At the World Grand Prix in 2014 James Wade and Robert Thornton made history as both players threw nine-dart finishes in the same match.

Thornton missed dour darts to win the match and that allowed Wade to win it 3-2 to advance. He made it all the way to final that year before eventually losing 5-3 to Michael van Gerwen.

The biggest names in darts will return to Dublin's Citywest Hotel from September 30-October 6 for the 2018 World Grand Prix and you will be able to watch all the action with us on Sky Sports.

