Monday at the WWorld Grand Prix Darts

Mark Webster is part of the Sky Sports coverage of the World Grand Prix on Monday night, and has predicted a massive shock result...

Peter Wright v Steve West

West beat James Wade in the first round last year so he won't care about reputations. But I still think Wright will just win this.

This is a proper toughie because it's a short format, and Westy is playing the best darts he's ever played. It's a massive banana skin for Wright. Mark Webster

Jermaine Wattimena v Mervyn King

Merv will win this. Jermaine is really quick but once Merv gets into his own little bubble, nothing can bother him.

Simon Whitlock v James Wilson

Simon got to the final last year so should be confident here. But I don't know who will win! Simon… just.

Michael Smith v Adrian Lewis

This will decent on the eye. Michael has been compared to Adrian - he got to the final of the Premier League but still needs to take the next step. But I fancy Adrian to win - he's starting to pick his form back up. Mark Webster

Mensur Suljovic v James Wade

They played in the first round a couple of years ago, and Suljovic won. Wade doesn't get bothered by slow players and Mensur just does his own thing. Wade hasn't had a decent run in this tournament for a while, so I'm leaning towards Mensur.

Josh Payne v Ian White

Josh has been playing well lately but White has just won his first European Tour title, a major win, so he should be confident. White will win this.

Rob Cross v Steve Beaton

They played in the first round last year, and Beaton won. I reckon Beaton will beat Cross again. Mark Webster

Steve plays for the love of the game and is still qualifying for majors. I watched Rob in the Champions League of Darts last week, and he just didn't look himself.

Danny Noppert v Gerwyn Price

Danny has done very well to qualify because the cycle started last year, and he didn't even join the PDC until January. But Price has just won a European Tour and will be buzzing so I expect him to win.

